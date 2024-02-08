Advertisement

Srikakulam: In a tragic incident on Monday, two buses collided on the national highway near Mogilipadu in Palasa mandal, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh. The collision resulted in one fatality and 30 individuals sustaining injuries, as confirmed by officials. The injured were promptly transported to Palasa Government Hospital, while the deceased's body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

According to Police Inspector Gowri from Kasibugga in Andhra Pradesh, the accident occurred when a bus carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh attempted to overtake another bus, resulting in a collision. "The bus hit another bus from behind in an attempt to overtake. One person was killed, while thirty were injured," explained Gowri.

Advertisement

The impact of the collision was severe, particularly on the front portion of one of the buses involved, which suffered extensive damage. A case has been registered, and authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Mathura incident

Meanwhile, on the same day in the early morning hours, a separate accident unfolded on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Approximately 40 people were injured when two buses collided at Mile Stone 110 Raya Cut in Mathura. The collision transpired at around 3 am between a bus en route from Dholpur to Noida and another headed from Etawah to Noida.

Rajasthan Car Collision

In yet another unfortunate incident on Sunday afternoon, six individuals lost their lives, and five sustained injuries following a collision between two cars in Rajasthan's Sikar district. The crash occurred on a highway in Laxmangarh tehsil, leading to significant damage to both vehicles involved.

As investigations into these accidents are underway, further details are awaited. The authorities are diligently working to determine the circumstances that led to these tragic collisions on the roads of Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Advertisement