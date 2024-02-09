English
Updated February 9th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

'Canada Has Been Interfering in Our Internal Affairs': India's MEA Poses Counter-Charge

India has denied Canada's interference charge and posed a counter-allegation against the North American country.

Shweta Parande
India’s stance on Canada’s ‘interference’ allegations
India’s stance on Canada’s ‘interference’ allegations | Image:Shutterstock
New Delhi: The Indian government on Thursday denied allegations of election interference in Canada, and in turn accused the North American country of interfering in the internal affairs of India.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has stated India as a concern in its declassified document. The CSIS reportedly stated that "India engages in FI (foreign interference) activities".

India’s stance on Canada’s ‘interference’ allegations

"We have seen media reports, Canadian Commission inquiring into foreign interferences. We strongly reject such baseless allegations of Indian interference in Canadian elections. It is not the Government of India's policy to interfere in the democratic process of other countries," said Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a press conference, 

Jaiswal went on to add, “In fact, quite the reverse, it is Canada, who has been interfering in our internal affairs.” He informed that India has been raising the issue with Canadian authorities.

Canada has been having an aggressive stance against India in recent times, especially with the allegations of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the alleged killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a separatist leader of the Khalistani movement, outside a temple in British Columbia.

India responded by suspending visas to Canadians, but the suspension was later revoked.

In January 2024, India "requested that the Government of Canada's collection and production of the document" should include "information and documents relating to alleged interference by India related to the 2019 and 2021 elections".

Published February 9th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

