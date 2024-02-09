The Punjab police have registered a case against the family members of Bhana Sidhu for allegedly attacking the officials during a protest in Punjab’s Barnala. | Image: PTI (file photo)

Advertisement

Chandigarh: The Punjab police have registered a case against the family members of Bhana Sidhu for allegedly attacking the police officials during a protest in Punjab’s Barnala. The accused have been identified as Bhana Sidhu's father Bikar Singh, his brother Amna Singh, his sisters – Kiranpal Kaur and Sukhpal Kaur, Lakha Sidhana, Sarabjit Singh Sarpanch, Ranjit Singh and several other unidentified persons.

On 3 February, the supporters and family members of Bhana Sidhu had staged a protest, demanding his release. During the demonstration, the protesters reportedly got into a scuffle with the cops present at the location, following which they blocked the national highway and attacked the cops while also causing damage to the public property. According to reports, as the police tried to clear the highway, the protesters attacked the officials with sharp-edged weapons, thereby causing them severe injuries. A case has been registered against 17 accused in the matter.

Advertisement

The police have registered the case under Sections 307, 148, 283, 186,353, 279, 427, 149, 117, 268 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and have also slapped Section 8b of the National Highway Act 1956, and Section 4 of the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act 2014.