Advertisement

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently conducting search operations at eight locations in West Bengal, including Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, targeting the premises of suspected individuals. The ongoing searches are linked to a case referred by the High Court. The focus of these raids is on the alleged use of forged domicile and education certificates to fraudulently claim undue benefits, particularly in securing employment within the Indian Army and Central Paramilitary Forces.