Updated January 15th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

CBI Files Corruption Case Against Ex-SSO Lt Col Abhishek Chandra for Disproportionate Assets

CBI filed another corruption case against ex-SSO Lt. Col Abhishek Chandra for disproportionate assets and suspicious cash deposits in family accounts.

Digital Desk
CBI
CBI filed another corruption case against ex-SSO Lt Col Abhishek Chandra | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a new corruption case against Lieutenant Colonel Abhishek Chandra, formerly serving as the SSO (contract and victualling) at Andaman and Nicobar Command. The charges involve the alleged accumulation of disproportionate assets and the depositing of large sums of cash into the accounts of family members.

Lieutenant Colonel Chandra had previously been booked in 2022 for purportedly demanding and accepting illegal gratifications from various vendors, both in cash and through bank deposits in his family members' accounts. In the course of the investigation, officials examined documents related to his assets, revealing that Chandra and his wife possessed assets that they couldn't adequately explain.

According to officials, a significant cash amount of Rs 15 lakh was deposited by Lieutenant Colonel Abhishek Chandra and his wife Priya Chandra in cash from Port Blair. The deposits were made in the accounts of Sashi Sharma (Priya Chandra's mother), Paritosh Sharma (her brother), and also in the bank accounts of Chandra himself, his father Suresh Chandra, and his minor sons. These transactions occurred between 2017 and 2019, with the Chandras unable to provide a satisfactory account for the source of these cash deposits from Port Blair.

The CBI alleges that Chandra acquired assets worth Rs 31.29 lakh, exceeding his known sources of income by 33.31 percent. Consequently, the CBI has filed an FIR against him and his wife under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Published January 15th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

