Updated January 29th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

CBI Investigates Alleged Kickbacks in Rs 2200 Crore Kiru Hydro Power Project, Over Rs 50 Lakh Seized

Four companies under investigation—Raj Solvent, AS Chemical Industry, Raj Chemical Industry, and Kanhaiya Enterprises were raided.

Gursimran Singh
CBI
CBI (सांंकेतिक फोटो) | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is scrutinising four chemical companies based in the National Capital amid suspicions of kickbacks related to civil works in the Rs 2200 crore Kiru Hydro Power Project. In a series of raids spanning various locations in the National Capital, the CBI has seized over 50 lakhs from the offices of directors and accountants affiliated with these chemical firms. The accusations suggest that the civil works in the Kiru Hydro Power Project were funneled through these companies.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the four companies under investigation—Raj Solvent, AS Chemical Industry, Raj Chemical Industry, and Kanhaiya Enterprises—were targeted in raids conducted by CBI teams from North India. The operations took place in Tri Nagar, Pritam Vihar, Saraswati Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, and Vasant Vihar areas of New Delhi. As part of the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore case, authorities seized cash exceeding 50 lakhs, along with documents, electronic devices, and various other items.

In a related development, CBI carried out a raid in Kishtwar district of Jammu at the residence of a Junior Engineer associated with the Kiru Hydroelectric Project. The engineer, currently residing in Jammu with an ancestral home in Kishtwar, saw his residence being searched, resulting in the confiscation of a mobile phone, laptop, and several documents.

Following corruption allegations made by former Governor SP Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has recommended a CBI investigation into malpractices surrounding the award of the contract for civil works in the Kiru Hydroelectric Power Project. Satya Pal Malik, who served as Governor from August 2018 to October 2019, claimed to have been offered a substantial Rs 300-crore bribe for the approval of two crucial files, one of which pertained to the Kiru Hydro Electric Power Project.

In the First Information Report (FIR), the CBI revealed that reports from the Anti-Corruption Bureau, UT of J&K, and the Power Development Department, Govt. of J&K, prompted the inquiry. The FIR outlined discrepancies, noting that e-tendering guidelines were not followed. Despite decisions for re-tendering through e-tendering with reverse auction, these were not implemented according to the decisions made during Board meetings. Consequently, a formal case has been registered against individuals, including Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS, the then Chairman of CVPPPL, and entities like M/s Patel Engineering Ltd. Relevant sections of the J&K PC Act, Samvat, 2006, have been invoked.

Published January 29th, 2024 at 11:20 IST

