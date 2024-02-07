Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 16:29 IST

Chennai: Medical Student Held For Planting Spy Camera In The Bathroom To Videograph Woman Tenant

Ibrahim had used a spy camera Pen to record the female tenant and also watched the private videos. He had also attempted to upload them on social media.

Varshini Ramu
Medical Student Held For Planting Spy Camera Inside The Woman Tenant's Bathroom
Medical Student Held For Planting Spy Camera Inside The Woman Tenant's Bathroom | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Chennai:  A 36-year-old medical student pursuing Post Graduation in Dental Surgery is now cooling his heels behind bars allegedly on the charges of placing a spy camera inside the rental house and recording the video of a woman tenant. 

 Police said that the accused identified as Ibrahim was taken into custody by the Chennai City police after the couple living as a tenant approached the police and lodged a plaint in this regard. 

As per the probe officer, the incident came to light when the woman tenant grew suspicious after noticing a pen lying in their bathroom in the corner. She took the spy camera to her husband and sought clarification. After the couple learnt about the hidden camera, the couple immediately took it to the Royapuram police station and narrated the entire sequence. 

Taking cognizance of the same, the Royapuram police registered a complaint in this connection. According to the police, Ibrahim had used a spy camera Pen to record the female tenant. Police further revealed that Ibrahim has been studying Post graduation in Dental surgery (MDS) and has been living in the Royapuram area of Chennai. While he stayed in his own house, he rented a portion of his house to a family.

On Tuesday evening, the police during the probe also found out that Ibrahim had not just filmed and watched the private videos but also attempted to upload them on social media. Based on the evidence and plaint, Royapuram police arrested Ibrahim on Tuesday night. 


 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 15:56 IST

