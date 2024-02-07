Chhattisgarh School Headmaster Held After Making People Take Pledge not to Believe in Hindu Gods | Image: PTI/ Representational

Advertisement

Bilaspur: In a shocking incident that unfolded on January 22 in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, a 60-year-old headmaster of a government school was arrested on Sunday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Ratalal Sarovar, the headmaster of a government primary school in Bharari village, administered a pledge to a group of people, urging them not to believe in Hindu gods and to embrace Buddhism, according to police reports.

The incident occurred during the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol at the Ayodhya temple, when Sarovar gathered a group of individuals, including children, in Mohtarai village under Ratanpur police station limits. He allegedly led them in a pledge to abstain from worshiping Hindu deities, including Lord Shiv, Ram, and Krishna, and encouraged them to follow Buddhism instead. The complaint against Sarovar was filed by Rupesh Shukla, an office-bearer of a right-wing organisation.

Advertisement

The district education officer promptly suspended Sarovar following the incident, which came to light when a video of the alleged act went viral on social media. The complaint contended that Sarovar's actions had offended the sentiments of followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Based on the complaint, the 60-year-old headmaster was arrested on charges under Indian Penal Code sections 153A, which pertains to promoting enmity between different groups on religious grounds, and 295A, which relates to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class.

Advertisement

A thorough investigation into the case is currently underway, as authorities seek to understand the circumstances surrounding the controversial incident.

(With PTI inputs)