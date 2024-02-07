Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Chhattisgarh School Headmaster Held After Making People Take Pledge not to Believe in Hindu Gods

A thorough investigation into the case is currently underway, as authorities seek to understand the circumstances surrounding the controversial incident.

Digital Desk
Chhattisgarh School Headmaster Held After Making People Take Pledge not to Believe in Hindu Gods
Chhattisgarh School Headmaster Held After Making People Take Pledge not to Believe in Hindu Gods | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bilaspur: In a shocking incident that unfolded on January 22 in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, a 60-year-old headmaster of a government school was arrested on Sunday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Ratalal Sarovar, the headmaster of a government primary school in Bharari village, administered a pledge to a group of people, urging them not to believe in Hindu gods and to embrace Buddhism, according to police reports.

The incident occurred during the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol at the Ayodhya temple, when Sarovar gathered a group of individuals, including children, in Mohtarai village under Ratanpur police station limits. He allegedly led them in a pledge to abstain from worshiping Hindu deities, including Lord Shiv, Ram, and Krishna, and encouraged them to follow Buddhism instead. The complaint against Sarovar was filed by Rupesh Shukla, an office-bearer of a right-wing organisation.

Advertisement

The district education officer promptly suspended Sarovar following the incident, which came to light when a video of the alleged act went viral on social media. The complaint contended that Sarovar's actions had offended the sentiments of followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Based on the complaint, the 60-year-old headmaster was arrested on charges under Indian Penal Code sections 153A, which pertains to promoting enmity between different groups on religious grounds, and 295A, which relates to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class.

Advertisement

A thorough investigation into the case is currently underway, as authorities seek to understand the circumstances surrounding the controversial incident.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 13:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News9 minutes ago

  2. Ford gives cause to not chase Tesla

    Business News10 minutes ago

  3. Plan A Trip To The City Of Joy Kolkata With This Ultimate Travel Guide

    Travel11 minutes ago

  4. BlackRock Bitcoin ETF ranks among top 0.16% of all ETFs in US

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. Lufthansa ground staff strike adds to German travel woes

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement