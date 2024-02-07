English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 18:33 IST

Chief Imam Attends ‘Pran Pratishtha’, says Biggest Religion is Humanity

Chief Imam Ilyasi said that he came to attend the event with a message of love for all the countrymen.

Abhishek Tiwari
Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation (AIIO), Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi
Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi attended Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya | Image:ANI
  • 2 min read
Ayodhya: After attending the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ at the ‘Ram Mandir’ in Ayodhya, Chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation (AIIO), Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi stated that the biggest religion is humanity and we all should come together to save humanity. Ilyasi said that he has come to attend the event with a message of love for all the countrymen. He said that all are Indians and all should work considering the nation is first.

The chief Imam of All India Imam Organisation on Monday attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple along with several dignitaries and devotees. After the consecration ceremony he expressed his pleasure and said that this is the face of changing India.

Nation is first, says Chief Imam

Responding over the inauguration of the mandir, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said, “This is new India. I have come with a message of love. We may have different ways of worship, different beliefs, but above all our biggest religion is humanity. We all together should keep humanity intact.”

“We all are Indians. We need to make our country strong. For us, the nation is first,” he said.

“Today’s message is to end hatred. Let’s get out of all the enmity and politics and work together to make our country stronger. We have to take our country to new heights. We think of Integrated India and we should work in this direction,” he added.

The chief Imam said, “Modi ji is leading the country across the world and we all should contribute in making the country stronger.” 

Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, who is considered to be a staunch supporter of Israel came to Ayodhyaa participating in Ram Mandir celebration along with his supporters.

 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:33 IST

