Updated January 28th, 2024 at 21:18 IST

CISF Personnel Saves French National’s Life by Administering CPR at IGI Airport

The CISF personnel administered Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save the passenger before a doctor reached the spot.

Abhishek Tiwari
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: A quick response from CISF personnel at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport saved a French national’s life on Sunday morning. The CISF personnel immediately came to the rescue after the passenger at the Delhi Airport suddenly lost his consciousness and fell down. He administered Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to save the passenger before a doctor reached the spot.

The passenger was identified as Bertrand Patrick (63), who was bound for Paris by Vistara flight number UK-21.

Passenger was later declared fit to continue his journey

According to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) the incident took place on January 28, at around 11.40 am at the security hold area of the airport.

It is being said, CISF Sub-Inspector (SI) Puneet Kumar Tiwari, who was performing screener duty at X-BIS machine number-04 at the security hold area of the IGI Airport, noticed an old age passenger, who was standing in queue for security check, suddenly lost consciousness and fell down on the floor.

Upon viewing the incident, SI Puneet acted promptly and administered Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the passenger. Later, on call, a doctor from the Medanta medical room also reached  the location and administered initial treatment to the passenger, following which, the passenger regained consciousness and showed signs of improvement.

Thereafter, the doctor declared him fit to continue his journey. 
 

Published January 28th, 2024 at 21:18 IST

