Updated January 17th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates Puri’s Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor, Felicitates Project Workers

Officials said that the project is aimed at providing improved amenities for pilgrims around the historic temple.

Abhishek Tiwari
CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Jagannath temple heritage corridor.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor in Puri. | Image:Republic
Puri: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated the Rs 800 crore Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project in Puri, which aimed at providing improved facilities for pilgrims around the historic temple.

The ‘Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa’ was officially unveiled by the CM amid chanting of slokas and mantras. The event inaugural event concluded in the presence of ‘Gajapati Maharaja of Puri’ Divyasingha Deb and representatives of about 90 temples, including the ‘Pashupatinath Temple’ in Nepal, ‘Mahakal Temple’ in Ujjain, ‘Kashi Vishwanath Temple’ in Kashi, ‘Jagannath temples’ in Dubai, Australia and UK, and thousands of devotees.

CM Patnaik took part in religious rituals and said that the project has been possible due to the blessings of Lord Jagannath

New corridor project includes amenities to ease pilgrim, say officials

Officials said that the corridor project includes parking areas, a new bridge and a road to ease pilgrim movement, a pilgrimage centre, restroom facilities, cloakrooms, toilets and other amenities for devotees in and around the Jagannath temple.

After inaugurating the project, Patnaik walked barefoot along with Puri’s titular king Divyasingha Deb and other dignitaries in a procession around the temple.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with other dignitaries, walked barefoot during the procession

However, Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati was absent at the mega event as he was busy at the Gangasagar Mela in West Bengal for pre-scheduled rituals, said Matruprasad Mishra, public relations officer (PRO) of the Govardhan Peeth.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das said a hall fitted with large digital screens was set up in the corridor for 900 guests.

Collector (Puri) Samarth Verma said, "All arrangements were in place. The administration made Shree Marg (a new road), Shree Setu (a new bridge) and the Jagannath Ballav Parking area functional."

Security was bolstered in the temple town, with the deployment of 90 platoons of police force. Apart from CCTV surveillance, police had engaged bomb disposal and anti-sabotage teams along with dog squads in the area.

The pilgrim town of Puri was decked up with flowers, colourful lights and graffiti for the occasion, while the state government had earlier declared Wednesday as a public holiday.

Taking to X, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das said, "He is the Lord of thought and devotion. The inauguration of the Parikrama project of Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath's temple is a grand moment. I pray before Lord Jagannath for the happiness and prosperity of everyone."

It is my great privilege to be involved in the launch of Parikrama Project of Bhavya Sri Mandir. The tour of the temple gave me a divine feeling. This further tightens the bonds of devotion and devotion of the devotees with the Lord Sri Jagannatha Parikrama, CM Patnaik wrote on X.

‘Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa’ was officially unveiled by CM Patnaik amid chanting of slokas and mantras

A large number of ‘Sankeertan mandalis’, Odissi dancers, Medhas of Kalika, Durga, Dasanan, and Naga dancers performed at the Grand Road on the occasion.

The CM also released a number of documentary videos on the project and felicitated daily labourers, gardeners, masons, JCB drivers, Pattachitra artists, stone carvers and helpers, who were involved in the Parikrama project.

As soon as the corridor project opened to the general public in the afternoon, a large number of devotees went around the Parikrama project and thanked the government for making necessary arrangements for them.

The entire programme was live telecast in panchayats, blocks and districts.

Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, Balasore Collector said, "To mark the Parikrama Prakalpa inauguration, we have live telecast the entire event in every panchayat of our district. In the evening, diyas have been lit at Balasore." 
 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 22:49 IST

