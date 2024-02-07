English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 08:11 IST

CM Yogi Hands Over Special Clothes for Ram Lalla Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ram Mandir

CM Yogi Adityanath handed over special clothes, crafted by 12 lakh contributors, for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi ceremony held on Jan 22.

Digital Desk
CM Yogi Adityanath handed over special clothes to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Lucknow
CM Yogi Adityanath handed over special clothes to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Lucknow | Image:Republic / X
Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed over special clothes to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Lucknow for the consecration ceremony scheduled on January 22 . Further these unique clothes were created through a special effort by the Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust, based in Pune. The Trust stated that more than 12 lakh people from various backgrounds were involved in weaving and stitching the fabric. This initiative, called 'Do dhaage Shri Ram ke liye,' took place from December 10 to 22 last year.

‘Do dhaage Shri Ram ke liye’

The Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust focuses on uplifting weavers from all over India. During the program in Pune, they provided an opportunity for people from different walks of life to contribute by weaving and stitching clothes for Lord Ram. The Trust set up nine handlooms at their showroom and workshop, with an impressive daily participation of around 80,000 common people. Over the course of 13 days, a staggering 12.36 lakh individuals, including people from various castes like Brahmins and Dalits, actively participated in stitching the clothes using pure silk threads.

Anagha Ghaisas, the secretary and founder of the Trust, shared that the participants had to stitch two threads on the handlooms. She underlined about the inclusive nature of the program, where people from diverse backgrounds came together for this meaningful initiative.

CM Yogi Commends Clothes Woven With Devotion

Adityanath commended the Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust, stating that the clothes were woven with the fabric of devotion. He expressed gratitude for their efforts and handed over the clothes to Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji, the Treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. Suresh Joshi Bhaiya, a senior patron of the Trust, also attended the program at the CM's residence in Lucknow.

The initiative received praise for its inclusive approach, involving people from different sections of society in creating special clothes for Shri Ram Lalla. This collaborative effort showcased the unity of people from various backgrounds coming together for a shared purpose.

 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 07:14 IST

