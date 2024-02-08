Advertisement

Patna: On Friday, Bihar experienced a firm hold of cold wave conditions, with temperatures plunging below 10 degrees Celsius in various districts. Gaya reported the lowest temperature in the state at 4.9 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) report.

The IMD forecasts that minimum temperatures are expected to linger between 9 and 12 degrees Celsius for the next four to five days in multiple regions, including the state capital, Patna. Banka ranked as the second-coldest at 6.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Motihari (6.8), Sabour in Bhagalpur (7), Dehri (7.2), and Kaimur (7.6).

Advertisement

Patna, the state capital, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius, while low visibility due to foggy conditions was reported across the state.

Forbesganj in Araria district registered the maximum temperature at 22.2 degrees Celsius. However, the prevailing severe cold conditions prompted Patna District Magistrate Chandra Shekhar Singh to order the closure of all government and private schools up to class 8 until January 16 in the district.

Advertisement

Citing the health and safety risks posed by the cold weather, the DM's order stated, "I... hereby prohibit the academic activities of all the private and government schools (including pre-schools and anganwadi centres) of the district up to class 8 till January 16."