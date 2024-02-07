Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 16:51 IST

Complaint Filed Against Mani Shankar Aiyar’s Daughter Suranya, Seeking FIR Under Sedition

A complaint has been filed against Congress politician Mani Shankar Aiyar’s daughter Suranya Aiyar seeking an FIR under sedition.

Shweta Parande
Mani Shankar and Suranya Aiyar
Mani Shankar and Suranya Aiyar | Image:PTI / Suranya Aiyar Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
A complaint has been filed against Congress politician Mani Shankar Aiyar’s daughter Suranya Aiyar by Ajay Agarwal, an advocate with the Supreme Court of India. The complaint seeks a first information report (FIR) under sedition of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A request to register an FIR against Suranya Aiyar has been received.

“Request to register FIR against Suranya Aiyar daughter of Shri Manishankar Aiyar R/O G-43, Jangpura Extension, New Delhi under section 153-a IPC (for posting objectionable statement on social media which promotes enmity between groups on ground of religion) and section 120-b, 121-a, 124 (a) IPC (sedition),” read the complaint.

Suranya Aiyar had posted comments against the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in January this year. On January 19, three days ahead of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, she posted a YouTube video. She said in the video, "With the forthcoming event in Ayodhya on January 22, the atmosphere here in Delhi...has thickened to a spiritually poisonous and unbreathable concentrate of Hindu chauvinism, malice and bullying. I am deeply anguished by all this as an Indian and as a Hindu."

Post her remarks, the Jangpura Extension Residents' Welfare Association (RWA) in south Delhi had demanded the eviction of Mani Shankar Aiyar and Suranya Aiyar.

However, Suranya Aiyar posted a video on Facebook stating that she does not reside in the said premises. "The relevant Residents' Welfare Association is from a colony where I do not live!" she said, adding that she had received no eviction notice.

Suranya Aiyar posted on Facebook: “My statement to the Press and Public. I believe there is a television story about my fast. First, the relevant Residents Welfare Association is from a colony where I do not live! Secondly, I have decided for the moment not to speak to the media as right now the media in India is only spreading toxicity and confusion. You all know me. I have studied, worked and done activism with people of all political backgrounds for nearly half a century now in India. So I leave my work here on my Facebook and You Tube pages for you to think for yourselves. I am going to try and avoid a media circus as I believe that we all in India deserve better. Let us stop abusing each other and try some thinking instead. Jai Hind!”

The Jangpura Extension RWA reportedly mentioned in its letter dated January 27: “We do not appreciate a resident rant which may disturb the peace in the colony or hurt religious sentiments of the residents.”

More details are awaited in the fresh complaint demanding an FIR under sedition against Suranya Aiyar.

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 10:00 IST

