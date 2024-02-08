Advertisement

The state of Karnataka has reported the highest number of cases of the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 among 16 states and Union Territories of India.

Just a few days ago, Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot tested positive for COVID-19.

As of January 12, in India, over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected. Out of these, Karnataka has recorded the highest number of cases in the country.

State-wise COVID cases as of January 13, 2024

Until January 13, India’s latest COVID-19 cases stood at 1,104 cases.

The south Indian state of Karnataka has logged 163 JN.1 cases, as per data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG). The region has witnessed a high number of COVID-19 cases across all the waves since 2020. However, cases of Coronavirus are on a decline in Karnataka, from 240 the earlier day.

Andhra Pradesh stands second in the list, with 189 JN.1 cases, while Maharashtra is third, with 170 JN.1 cases.

While Kerala logged 154 JN.1 cases, Goa, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat registered 90, 88 and 76 cases respectively.

Telangana and Rajasthan both reported 32 JN.1 cases each, while Chhattisgarh had 25 JN.1 cases.

Delhi stands at 16 cases of the sub-variant, while Haryana, Odisha, West Bengal and Uttarakhand recorded 5, 3, 2 and 1 cases respectively.

The north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh recorded 7 COVID-19 JN.1 cases.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka health department has issued a circular stating that the last rites of COVID-19 victims shall be performed in all crematoriums as per government guidelines, as reported in PTI.