Updated January 20th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Cow Dung Artistry Elevates Ram Temple Ceremonies With Tradition And Sustainability

The initiative not only celebrates India's rich heritage but also encourages the exploration of eco-friendly alternatives in the modern world.

Harsha Chandwani
  3 min read
  • 3 min read
New Delhi :  In a remarkable fusion of tradition, sustainability, and devotion, tribal artisans from Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand have spent months crafting over 35 cow dung-based items in Delhi for the upcoming consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

These unique offerings, including low-seating stools, incense sticks, Ram Darbar, clocks made of cow dung, puja thalis, diyas, Lord Ganesha, door-hanging torans, and idols of Ram, Lakshman, and Sita, exemplify a blend of culture, sustainability, and creativity.

Lord Ram devotee Acharya Sunil Gowdas, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, shared the journey of creating these items with utmost care and reverence. The initiative not only represents a blend of culture, sustainability, and creativity but also aligns with the vision of the Ram Janmbhoomi Trust to imbue every item around the idol with a message and an organic touch.

Expressing gratitude for the honor of creating items for the Lord Ram temple, Acharya Sunil Gowdas shared that the initiative was initiated following a call from the Ram Janmbhoomi Trust. The trust sought items around the idol of Lord Ram to carry a meaningful message and an organic touch. In response, the artisans embraced the idea of crafting cow dung-based items to signify purity and a traditional approach.

During the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Panchgavya elements will be used, derived from the holy cow. These elements underscore the significance of cow dung in Indian culture, where it has traditionally been employed as a fuel source, fertilizer, building material, and in religious rituals, symbolizing purity and auspiciousness.

Highlighting the cultural significance of cow dung in Indian tradition, Gowdas emphasized the purity and traditional approach of using cow dung-based items in the consecration ceremony. The portrayal of these items during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony signifies the deep-rooted reverence for cows and their byproducts in Indian society.

The transformation of cow dung into sacred items is a testament to the dedication of tribal artisans, showcasing their commitment to combining tradition with eco-friendly practices. Skilled craftsmen and women have shaped cow dung into idols and religious artifacts, exemplifying the potential of sustainable materials in contemporary settings.

As these items make their way to Ayodhya, they symbolize the spiritual connection between Delhi and the historical birthplace of Lord Rama. The initiative not only celebrates India's rich heritage but also encourages the exploration of eco-friendly alternatives in the modern world. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya, taking shape with these unique offerings, serves as a reminder of the power of tradition and the importance of preserving the environment for future generations.
 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 17:02 IST

