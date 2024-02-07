Advertisement

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in Northwest Delhi’s Pitampura on Thursday night leading to a panic like situation in the area. According to the police sources, the fire which broke out on the first floor of the building, reportedly led to the death of as many as six people and leaving a few others injured.

Police sources said that the deceased include four women and two men. The police are making efforts to ascertain the identity of all the deceased. If sources are to be believed, everyone died of suffocation due to excessive toxic smoke.

Fire broke due to short circuit in a room heater, says source

As per fire department, the information about the fire incident was received at 8.07 pm on Thursday night. Following the information, over 8 fire tenders along with the local police team immediately rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated.

It was found at the spot that several people were trapped on the third floor of the building. At once, the local police along with the fire department personnel initiated a rescue operation and retrieved seven persons stuck in the building.

The fire personnel stated that they rescued seven persons including women in critical condition and were shifted to hospitals for treatment. In the hospital, six persons were reportedly declared dead by the doctors during treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jitendra Kumar Meena along with police teams reached the spot. He said that there are information of six people declared dead in the incident till now. The exact cause of the fire has not been known yet. The Forensics team has been called to collect evidence. Initial investigation has revealed that the fire started from the first floor due to alleged short circuit from a room heater.

According to a Fire Department Official, SK Dua, the fire department received information about the fire around 8:00 pm. Over half a dozen fire engines were dispatched to the spot. The fire broke out on the first floor of the building.

Efforts to control the fire and cooling of the building are under way at the spot. It is being said that once the cooling process concludes, an inspection inside the building will be carried out.

Further details awaited.



