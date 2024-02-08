Updated January 14th, 2024 at 12:22 IST
Delhi: Massive Fire in Bawana Industrial Area Contained After 3-Hour-Long Op with 29 Fire Engines
29 fire engines quelled a massive industrial fire in Delhi's Bawana, lasting three hours with no reported casualties.
Visuals from the incident site. | Image:ANI
New Delhi: The state fire services deployed 29 fire engines to tackle a massive fire that erupted in Delhi's Bawana industrial area, Responding to a late-night emergency .
As per reports, DFS received a distress call at 10:15 pm, prompting a three-hour-long operation. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported. The fire was successfully extinguished.
(This is a developing story)
