New Delhi: The state fire services deployed 29 fire engines to tackle a massive fire that erupted in Delhi's Bawana industrial area, Responding to a late-night emergency .

As per reports, DFS received a distress call at 10:15 pm, prompting a three-hour-long operation. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries have been reported. The fire was successfully extinguished.

(This is a developing story)