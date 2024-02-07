Advertisement

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a thick layer of fog may engulf the national capital on Wednesday affecting vehicular movements including flights and trains. The dense fog may also likely result in cold day conditions in Delhi.

According to the weather forecast agency, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 19 and 7 degrees Celsius in the national capital.

AQI in Delhi recorded at 371

Meanwhile, Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 19.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 6.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the IMD said.

An official said that the national capital is experiencing cold day conditions and dense fog in the morning and during night time, affecting operations of trains and flights in several parts of Northern India.

According to the Indian Railways, 28 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to five hours due to fog in parts of northern India on Tuesday morning. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 pm on Tuesday was 371. This showed that air quality in Delhi is poor.

The weather forecast department added that the relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 70 per cent.

Delhi has experienced five cold days and five cold wave days in January so far, the highest in the past 13 years, according to IMD data.

