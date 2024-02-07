Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Delhi Metro ALERT: Long Queues Likely Amid Heightened Security Ahead of R-Day Event

The DMRC stated, the security at all the metro stations in Delhi will be enhanced from January 19th in wake of the upcoming national event.

Abhishek Tiwari
Delhi Metro
Amid heightened security, Delhi Metro stations to expect long queues ahead of Republic-Day event | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Security has been beefed across the national capital ahead of the Republic Day event on Kartavya Path in Delhi. Apart from security at various establishments and roads, security is being heightened at the Delhi Metro as well.

The Delhi Metro Rail Service (DMRC) on Thursday issued a notification announcing that the security at all the metro stations in Delhi will be enhanced from January 19th in wake of the upcoming national event. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is responsible for providing security at the metro stations in Delhi.

In a statement released by the DMRC, it has been stated that the security checks for passengers will be further intensified by the CISF across the metro stations starting from Friday and will continue till January 27th, 2024.

“During this period, this might result in long queues at some metro stations especially during peak hours. Therefore, passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and allow for some additional time for their commute during these days,” the DMRC stated.  

The metro rail service has also urged the passengers to cooperate with the security personnel during security checks. 
 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

