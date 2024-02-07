Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 27, will address the annual ‘NCC PM’ rally in the national capital. PM Modi will also take part in a cultural programme on the theme ‘Amrit Kaal Ki NCC’ showcasing contribution and empowerment of the ‘Amrit Peedhi’. The rally will be organised at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on Saturday.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the NCC PM rally event will include a cultural programme on the theme ‘Amrit Kaal Ki NCC’ showcasing contribution and empowerment of the Amrit Peedhi. More than 2,200 NCC cadets and young cadets from as many as 24 countries will be a part of this year’s rally showcasing the true Indian spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

400 Sarpanches of Vibrant villages to attend the event

Last year, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries were invited to be a part of the celebrations at the event.

Over 400 ‘Sarpanches’ of the vibrant Indian villages and more than 100 women belonging to various Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from different parts of the country will also attend the rally.

This rally will be held as a hybrid day and night event at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi.

The NCC, which was formed under the National Cadet Corps act of 1948, is a youth wing of India’s armed forces and is open to students across all schools and colleges on a voluntary basis.

The organisation comprises the Army, Air Force and Navy wing, and imparts basic military training in small arms and drills to the cadets.

