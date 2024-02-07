Advertisement

Delhi flights delayed: The cold wave continues to hit Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), with a dense fog seen this morning and low visibility on the roads. Delhi recorded 8.7 degrees of minimum temperatures today.

As a result of the cold wave and foggy conditions, at least 19 trains were delayed to and fro Delhi today. Several trains may also get cancelled. Operational reasons are also behind the train delays and cancellations.

Advertisement

The Indian Railways said in a statement this morning, “(At least) 19 trains to and from Delhi are running late due to operational reasons and fog conditions in some parts of north India: Indian Railways.”

The details of the trains delayed or cancelled should be checked with the Indian Railways before commencing on the journey or for expected train arrivals.

Advertisement

At least 50 flights were also delayed today to and fro Delhi, with the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issuing an advisory for the possible flight delays and cancellations.

The IGI Airport tweeted today, “While landings and take offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.”