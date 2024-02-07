Advertisement

Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ayodhya Ram Temple Construction Committee, has expressed his views on the Opposition calling the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony a “political event by the BJP”.

Even as the nation awaits the Ram Mandir inauguration on January 22, several political parties and figures have refused the invitation to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya, citing it as an event of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“I don't understand one thing,” he said, asking, “Whether it is Lord Ram who became political or is it his devotees who are making him political.”

“Did Lord Ram become political? Is He looking at different people in a different manner after becoming political? Is He making different systems of devotion for different people? Is He blessing different people in a different manner?” questioned Nripendra Mishra, who has earlier served as Principal Secretary to PM Modi.

“We consider (Him) Maryada Purushottam, Maryada Purushottam. How can politics get linked to Him if he is Maryada Purushottam? It is our point of view whether we see it as political,” he said.

Ram Mandir Inauguration - Historic Event

On the Ram Mandir inauguration, Mishra said, “It is something that we have known, has at least 500 years of history and was fought on various grounds. There was a belief - I would call it universal - among Hindus that Ram belonged to Ayodhya and he must get that recognition. The place where people believed the temple was. Many believe that around that place, the so-called lineage of Ram and previous kings ruled from Ayodhya.”

“With that kind of faith and belief, suddenly a realisation has come that Lord Ram would come to the temple and consecration will take place - what we call the Pran Pratishtha,” he elaborated.

Mishra added that devotees of Lord Ram are spread across the world. “There (are people) not only in India but all over who have faith (in Lord Ram). They feel that their rights have been recognised, their faith has been respected. So, from that sense of the term, there is jubilation,” he said.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Muhurat

“On 22nd, the 'muhurt' is around 12.30 (pm). The 'puja vidhi' prior to that has begun and perhaps tomorrow morning, Ramlalla will be in ‘garbhagriha’. The temple of Ram Lalla will have 'garbhagriha', five mandaps and that temple will be on the ground floor. It is complete. The first floor, which is under construction, will have 'Ram Darbar', the second floor is just for 'anushthan', where different types of 'yagyas' and 'anushthan' will take place,” explained Mishra.

According to reports, each floor of the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be 20 feet high, with 392 pillars and 44 gates. The beautiful structure has been constructed in the traditional 'Nagara' style along with the most advanced modern construction technology.