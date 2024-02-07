English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

DISTURBING: 4-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Bengaluru as American Pitbull Attacks

Suffering serious injuries in the attack, Sania was promptly admitted to the hospital for medical attention.

Moumita Mukherjee
DISTURBING: 4-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Bengaluru as American Pitbull Attacks | Image:Republic
Bengaluru: A disturbing incident occurred in Bengaluru under Sanjaynagar police station limits on January 13, where a four-year-old girl named Sania was attacked by an American pitbull. Sania, the daughter of Sunil, a native of Nepal, was accompanying her father to the owner's house for work when the dog attacked her.

Suffering serious injuries in the attack, Sania was promptly admitted to the hospital for medical attention. The incident raised concerns, but as of now, no formal complaint has been filed in connection with the dog attack.

Police gathered information from Sunil, the girl's father, but he declined to lodge a complaint. Allegedly, there are fears that the owner might refuse treatment if a complaint is made. Despite this, Sunil remains adamant about not filing a complaint. The injured girl is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

