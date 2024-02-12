Advertisement

Jammu: On Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended three individuals, including a woman, who were attempting to board a flight from Jammu Airport using fake Aadhaar cards. Two of the suspects hail from Gurdaspur district in Punjab, while the third is from the Kathua district of Jammu.

Officials disclosed that the trio tried to board a Jammu to Leh flight using a fake Aadhaar card. While two of them successfully passed the security check, the third individual was apprehended. He had created a fake Aadhaar card using the name on the ticket, but overlooked that the ticket belonged to a minor. This raised suspicion, leading to his immediate detention by airport security. Upon further investigation, he revealed that two others had also passed security checks using fake Aadhaar cards. They were identified as Jeena, Charanjit Singh, and Kuldeep Kumar, all of whom are employed in Leh.

Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that all three have been arrested, and a case has been registered under FIR no. 29 at Satwari Police Station in Jammu, citing Sections 419, 420, 467, and 468. The investigation is underway. The tickets were initially booked by a businessman in Leh for his family but were sold to the trio at significantly reduced rates. The tickets, valued at 15-20 thousand each, were sold for four thousand each. To cut costs, they resorted to creating fake Aadhaar cards for their travel.