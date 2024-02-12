Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

Elderly Man Among 3 Arrested for Forging Minor's Aadhaar Card at Jammu Airport

The trio tried to board a Jammu to Leh flight using fake Aadhaar cards. While two of them successfully passed the security check, the third individual was held.

Gursimran Singh
Man arrested in online betting app case.
Absconding accused arrested in online betting app case in Chhattisgarh. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: On Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended three individuals, including a woman, who were attempting to board a flight from Jammu Airport using fake Aadhaar cards. Two of the suspects hail from Gurdaspur district in Punjab, while the third is from the Kathua district of Jammu.

Officials disclosed that the trio tried to board a Jammu to Leh flight using a fake Aadhaar card. While two of them successfully passed the security check, the third individual was apprehended. He had created a fake Aadhaar card using the name on the ticket, but overlooked that the ticket belonged to a minor. This raised suspicion, leading to his immediate detention by airport security. Upon further investigation, he revealed that two others had also passed security checks using fake Aadhaar cards. They were identified as Jeena, Charanjit Singh, and Kuldeep Kumar, all of whom are employed in Leh.

Advertisement

The Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that all three have been arrested, and a case has been registered under FIR no. 29 at Satwari Police Station in Jammu, citing Sections 419, 420, 467, and 468. The investigation is underway. The tickets were initially booked by a businessman in Leh for his family but were sold to the trio at significantly reduced rates. The tickets, valued at 15-20 thousand each, were sold for four thousand each. To cut costs, they resorted to creating fake Aadhaar cards for their travel.

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 09:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth

Sid-Kiara Return To Bay

2 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam At Airport

2 hours ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya In LBD

2 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

13 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

13 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

13 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

13 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

a day ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

a day ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

a day ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

2 days ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

2 days ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest Postponed For Hearing To Feb 27

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Ravi Teja's Eagle Witnesses Decline At Box Office After Good Opening

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. Astrotalk raises $20 million from NY-based Left Lane Capital

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: PM Distributes Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters Under Rozgar Mela

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. LIC’s new product roll outs drive growth in Q3

    Business News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement