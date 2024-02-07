Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

Election Commission Republic Day Tableau Highlights Lok Sabha Polls Scale, Stresses on 'Home Voting'

The sides of the tableau illustrated the ease of voting and the commission's commitment to providing minimum facilities at all polling stations.

Moumita Mukherjee
Election Commission's Republic Day Tableau
Election Commission's Republic Day Tableau | Image:Govt of India
New Delhi: Gearing up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission of India showcased its themed tableau, titled 'India: Mother of Democracy,' during the 75th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The tableau highlighted the inclusive and participative nature of elections, with a focus on the home voting facility introduced for eligible People with Disabilities (PWD) and voters aged 80 and above.

The front of the tableau depicted an inked finger pressing a button on an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), emphasizing the inclusive democracy championed by the Election Commission. It also showcased the mammoth scale of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, involving 96 crore electors across 12 lakh polling stations and managed by approximately 1.5 crore personnel.

The sides of the tableau illustrated the ease of voting and the commission's commitment to providing minimum facilities at all polling stations. The tableau portrayed the festive and delightful voting experience ensured by the Election Commission, with different sections of society depicted standing in queues, showcasing the cultural diversity of the country.

The rear portion of the tableau highlighted the Election Commission's efforts to ensure 'No Voter Left Behind,' overcoming geographical challenges in various regions of the country, including interior villages, Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, dry or cold desert areas, snow-clad peaks, and coastal areas.

The 75th Republic Day Parade, held at Kartavya Path, centered on the themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka,' with a women-centric focus. Women marching contingents and diverse tableaux from states, Union Territories, and central ministries/organizations showcased the unity, cultural diversity, and progress of the country.

In a historic move, the parade was heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments and presenting ‘Aavahaan’ that stole the show in the very beginning of the parade. French President Emmanuel Macron served as the Chief Guest at this year’s Republic Day Parade.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 11:54 IST

