Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Electric Vehicle-ready Highways to Soon be a Reality in India? Here is What Govt Has Planned

The new e-highways are poised to foster charging infrastructure growth, encouraging greater adoption of electric cars.

Moumita Mukherjee
Electric vehicle-ready highways to soon be a reality in India? Here is what Govt has planned
Electric vehicle-ready highways to soon be a reality in India? Here is what Govt has planned | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: India to get electric vehicle-ready highways? Yes, you read it right. One of the top priority ambitious plans of the Indian government's includes constructing electric vehicle-ready highways on the Golden Quadrilateral network. This plan aims to cut fuel consumption and vehicular emissions with intercity electric public transport. Over the next seven years, 6,000 km of these highways will unfold, promoting electric mobility and facilitating nationwide electric bus deployment. These routes will feature charging infrastructure powered by green energy sources.

Dubbed 'Vision 2030: PM Public Transport Sewa,' this initiative is synchronised with the introduction of electric buses, setting the stage for India's electric vehicle ecosystem, as per an Economic Times report. A government official highlighted this, stating that Electric highway development will coincide with electric bus induction, accelerating India's EV ecosystem.

Advertisement

Stakeholder discussions have kicked off to replace 800,000 old, polluting diesel buses with electric ones by 2030. This includes 200,000 buses for state transport, 550,000 for private operators, and 50,000 for school and employee transport.

The new e-highways are poised to foster charging infrastructure growth, encouraging greater adoption of electric cars. However, last year's electric car sales fell short of the 100,000-unit target, reaching only 83,000 units. Limited range and inadequate charging facilities remain consumer concerns, relegating electric vehicles to secondary or tertiary transport options.

Advertisement

What is the Golden Quadrilateral network? 

The Golden Quadrilateral is a highway network that links India's prime metropolitan areas — Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata. It shapes a significant quadrilateral within the country. Formed as part of the National Highways Development Project (NHDP) in 2001, this expansive project stands as India's largest highway initiative.

Advertisement

Spanning a total length of 5,846 kilometers, the quadrilateral comprises four to six-lane expressways. Initially projected at Rs 600 billion, the project remarkably concluded at nearly half the estimated cost, amounting to Rs 308.58 billion. The entirety of this vast network became fully operational by January 2012.
 

 

 


 

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sunil Chhetri meets Indian Tennis icon Rohan Bopanna at Kanteerava

    Sports 37 minutes ago

  2. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India Newsan hour ago

  3. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos6 hours ago

  5. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement