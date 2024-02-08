Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 19:32 IST

Engineer's Heartbreaking Collapse: Tragic Death from Heart Attack During Cricket Match in Noida

Vikas Negi, an engineer, tragically succumbed to a heart attack during a cricket match. Despite CPR attempts, he was declared dead.

Garvit Parashar
Engineer dies while playing a cricket match
Engineer dies while playing a cricket match | Image:X: @Delhiite_
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A distressing video has surfaced, depicting the tragic demise of engineer Vikas Negi due to a heart attack during a match between Mavericks XI and Blazing Bulls in India. The unfortunate incident unfolded in the 14th over of the innings as Negi, aged 34, suddenly collapsed while making his way towards his batting partner, Umesh Kumar.

"Players from both sides tried to perform CPR on him, but he was pronounced dead."

Despite the swift response from fellow players attempting to administer CPR, Negi was quickly transported to a nearby hospital by car. Regrettably, upon arrival, he was declared dead. The cricketing community mourns the loss of a talented athlete, and this incident serves as a solemn reminder of the unpredictable nature of life.
 

