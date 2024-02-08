Advertisement

A distressing video has surfaced, depicting the tragic demise of engineer Vikas Negi due to a heart attack during a match between Mavericks XI and Blazing Bulls in India. The unfortunate incident unfolded in the 14th over of the innings as Negi, aged 34, suddenly collapsed while making his way towards his batting partner, Umesh Kumar.

"Players from both sides tried to perform CPR on him, but he was pronounced dead."

Death due to heart attack in Noida: One run took the life of a batsman Vikas Negi (36)

Death due to heart attack in Noida: One run took the life of a batsman Vikas Negi (36)

- Engineer fell on the pitch while playing cricket.

Despite the swift response from fellow players attempting to administer CPR, Negi was quickly transported to a nearby hospital by car. Regrettably, upon arrival, he was declared dead. The cricketing community mourns the loss of a talented athlete, and this incident serves as a solemn reminder of the unpredictable nature of life.

