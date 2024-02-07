Advertisement

In a shocking revelation, former-West Bengal chief secretary Ardhendu Sen claimed that the corruption in the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government in the state has touched unprecedented levels.

Addressing a function in West Bengal’s capital city Kolkata on Tuesday, Sen claimed that the extent of corruption in the state during the present TMC regime has reached unprecedented levels and that there had not been such instances of corruption during the tenure of the previous government.

Sen was in service during the Left Front rule in West Bengal

Talking to intellectuals, former jurists and bureaucrats at the event, he said, “The extent of corruption is far higher. Teachers are suffering and job seekers are sitting in the open. There are talks about the ration scandal, too. Ministers are in jail over corruption charges. It has certainly reached unprecedented levels, and the present CM has unfortunately not been able to control the situation.”

Sen was in service during the period of the Left Front rule in the state before 2011, and was considered a trusted bureaucrat of Bhattacharjee.

Reacting to the remarks, Trinamool Congress state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told PTI that Sen must have forgotten that Bhattacharya had once resigned from the Jyoti Basu (former Bengal CM) cabinet, saying “he won’t be part of a cabinet of thieves”.

“He has forgotten about the resignation of Jatin Chakraborty as PWD minister for flagging the Bengal Lamp scandal. One wave of corruption after another was witnessed during the CPI(M) rule,” Ghosh alleged.

