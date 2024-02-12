Advertisement

Chandigarh: The Haryana police on Monday issued a travel advisory for the commuters travelling to Delhi in wake of the crucial farmers’ agitation march to the national capital. The traffic advisory has been issued on two routes connecting Haryana’s Capital City Chandigarh with Delhi in order to ensure a smooth commuting of vehicles amid the farmers’ protest march on Tuesday.

As per the advisory, the Haryana police have suggested routes for the travellers to travel to Delhi from Chandigarh and to Chandigarh from Delhi to avoid the congestion on the roads.

Haryana police suggested two routes to commute from Chandigarh to Delhi

It has been mentioned in the advisory that commuters can take the route to Delhi from Chandigarh via Panchkula, Barwala, Saha, Barara, Babain, Ladwa, Pipli and Kurukshetra.

Additionally, the route through Panchkula, Barwala, Yamunagar, Ladwa, Indri and Karnal can also be taken to reach Delhi from Chandigarh.

The security agencies and the state police are also geared up for Tuesday’s farmers’ agitation march to Delhi and have been kept on alert mode to tackle any situation.

Heavy deployment of police forces along with the paramilitary forces have been ensured in the state. Several layers of barricades have been laid on the route connecting Delhi.

In order to avoid gathering at one place section 144 has been imposed along the border areas and the situation is being monitored through CCTV cameras and drones.

