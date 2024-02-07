Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 06:49 IST
Fire at Modern Dairy in Pune Camp Area, No Casualties Reported
A major fire broke out in Pune at the famous Modern Dairy in the elite Camp area of the city. No casualties were reported.
Pune: A major fire broke out in Pune last night at the famous Modern Dairy. The incident happened in the posh Camp area of the city. No casualties were reported and the fire was contained overnight.
Reports say the Pune Cantonment fire brigade immediately reached the venue with four fire tenders and two water tankers, and subdued the blazing fire.
There has been no statement yet from Modern Dairy about the fire at the renowned dairy’s facility.
The cause of the fire is not known yet. The fire was contained in time, but may have caused considerable damage at the facility at Pune Camp’s popular Shivaji Market area.
Further information is awaited about the fire at Modern Dairy.
Published January 23rd, 2024 at 06:49 IST
