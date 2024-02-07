Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 06:49 IST

Fire at Modern Dairy in Pune Camp Area, No Casualties Reported

A major fire broke out in Pune at the famous Modern Dairy in the elite Camp area of the city. No casualties were reported.

Shweta Parande
Fire at Modern Dairy in Pune
Fire at Modern Dairy in Pune | Image:ANI | Representational Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Pune: A major fire broke out in Pune last night at the famous Modern Dairy. The incident happened in the posh Camp area of the city. No casualties were reported and the fire was contained overnight.

Reports say the Pune Cantonment fire brigade immediately reached the venue with four fire tenders and two water tankers, and subdued the blazing fire.

Advertisement

There has been no statement yet from Modern Dairy about the fire at the renowned dairy’s facility.

The cause of the fire is not known yet. The fire was contained in time, but may have caused considerable damage at the facility at Pune Camp’s popular Shivaji Market area.

Advertisement

Further information is awaited about the fire at Modern Dairy.

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 06:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World6 minutes ago

  2. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News6 minutes ago

  3. Poonam To Be The Face Of Govt's Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign?

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Niloufar Hospital in Hyderabad

    India News9 minutes ago

  5. Countries With The Shortest Work Week Hours

    Galleries9 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement