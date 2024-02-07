Updated January 26th, 2024 at 07:34 IST
Fire Engulfs Kamathipura Restaurant in Mumbai, 16 Fire Engines at Spot to Douse the Flame
The flames have led to the evacuation of a nearby mall and a high-rise structure as a precautionary measure.
Mumbai: In the early hours of the morning at 2 AM, a fire erupted at a restaurant located in Mumbai's Kamathipura at the Grant Road. The Mumbai Fire Service swiftly responded, dispatching 16 fire engines to the scene. Two lines from a nearby high-rise building was also part of operation. As of now, no injuries have been reported, according to the Mumbai Fire Service. The flames have led to the evacuation of a nearby mall and a high-rise structure as a precautionary measure.
Published January 26th, 2024 at 07:33 IST
