Updated January 15th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

Four-wheeler hits bike, family of four headed for Makara Sankranti shopping killed in road accident

Near Jinakanahalli, a four-wheeler hit the bike, killing Santosh, Sowmya, and Nithya Sakshi on the spot while Abhi died in the hospital.

Digital Desk
Family of four headed for shopping on Makara Sankranti killed in road accident | Image:ANI
Chamarajanagar: Sankranti festivities turned fatal for a family of four, including two little children, when a vehicle hit the motorcycle they were riding, on their way to purchase clothes for the occasion, in Kollegal on Monday morning.

According to the police, Santosh (32) from Kollegal Palya village was on the way to the market for shopping with his wife Sowmya (28), son Abhi (9) and daughter Nithya Sakshi (4) on their bike. Near Jinakanahalli, a four-wheeler hit the bike, killing Santosh, Sowmya, and Nithya Sakshi on the spot while Abhi died in the hospital. The village plunged into mourning following the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 15th, 2024 at 17:10 IST

