Advertisement

Chamarajanagar: Sankranti festivities turned fatal for a family of four, including two little children, when a vehicle hit the motorcycle they were riding, on their way to purchase clothes for the occasion, in Kollegal on Monday morning.

According to the police, Santosh (32) from Kollegal Palya village was on the way to the market for shopping with his wife Sowmya (28), son Abhi (9) and daughter Nithya Sakshi (4) on their bike. Near Jinakanahalli, a four-wheeler hit the bike, killing Santosh, Sowmya, and Nithya Sakshi on the spot while Abhi died in the hospital. The village plunged into mourning following the incident.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)