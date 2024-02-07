English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 22:52 IST

TOP STORY/ ‘Friend of the World': India Will Always Be There as 'Vishwamitra', Jaishankar Tells NAM Leaders

Jaishankar said, “Transforming the world order requires practical steps, and as 'Vishwamitra' - friend of the world - India will always be there to share.”

Kriti Dhingra
Jaishankar said, “Transforming the world order requires practical steps, and as 'Vishwamitra' - friend of the world - India will always be there to share.” | Image:PTI/File
New Delhi: Highlighting that in the era of globalisation, "we see economic concentrations that treat the rest of the world as simply markets or resources", Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Saturday said, “Transforming the world order requires practical steps, and as 'Vishwamitra' - friend of the world - India will always be there to share.” He was speaking at the 19th edition of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Uganda's Kampala.

To substantiate his remarks, Jaishankar listed the “600 projects [undertaken] across 78 nations, besides the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative and the First Responder actions, as ”proofs" on India's role as a 'Vishwa Mitra'.

Stressing that the world has “changed profoundly” since the last NAM summit took place in Baku in 2019, Jaishankar pointed, “We have all been ravaged by the COVID pandemic-induced scars will take generations to heal”.

Expressing a deeper concern over the ongoing conflicts around the world – the repercussions of which, he said, "are felt far and wide" – the EAM mentioned: “Gaza, in particular, is the focus of our concern”.

Stressing that any humanitarian crisis requires a sustainable solution that provides immediate relief, Jaishankar asserted that "terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable", while adding that “the conflict must not spread, and the NAM [members] should seek a two-state solution”.

While acknowledging the developing economies' struggle with new forms of inequity and domination, Jaishankar highlighted “triad of debt, inflation and growth-related challenges” among reasons that “weigh heavily on the development”.

"The more we share, collaborate and reinforce each other, the more the NAM will change the world, he stressed.

Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Meetings With UN Chief, Leaders From Iran, Colombia and South Asia

Jaishankar also met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and leaders from at least half a dozen countries, including Iran and Sri Lanka, on the sidelines of the conference, and discussed bilateral ties and issues of regional as well as global importance.

Jaishankar discussed Agenda 2030, UN reforms, the West Asia situation, maritime security and the Ukraine conflict with Guterres, according to a post on his ‘X’ profile.

He also met with Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva Durán of Colombia and Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique A Manalo.

Terming the conversation with the Iranian leader “useful”, the EAM revealed that the duo spoke about “bilateral ties as well as recent regional developments, and agreed on further exchanges to take forward" their agenda of cooperation.

Mentioning that he discussed “global issues and bilateral ties” with his Columbian counterpart, Jaishankar stressed that “the two leaders assessed favourably developments in trade, investment and security partnership”, while discussing matters pertaining to security, stability and the rule of law in the Indo-Pacific.

With Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the EAM discussed the progress of bilateral initiatives.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published January 20th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

