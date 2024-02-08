Advertisement

Ayodhya: Anticipation builds as the nation eagerly awaits the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple. On Monday, January 15, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra unveiled the complete schedule for the highly anticipated consecration or Prana Pratishtha ceremony, and associated events. According to the announced schedule, the Prana Pratishtha of Ram Mandir is set to occur during the auspicious Abhijeet Muhurta. The consecration ceremony is officially slated for January 22.

Event date and venue

The auspicious time of Lord Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha is on Paush Shukla Kurm Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, i.e. Monday, January 22, 2024.

Shastriya protocols and pre-ceremony rituals

Following all the Shastriya traditions, the consecration ceremony will be conducted on Abhijeet Muhurta. The auspicious rituals before Pran Pratishtha will start from tomorrow i.e. January 16, 2024, which will continue till January 21, 2024.

Ahead of the consecration ceremony on January 22, there will be Prayaschita and Karmakuti Poojan on January 16, Parisar Pravesh of the Murti on January 17, Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas on January 18, Aushadhadhivas, Kesaradhivas, Ghritadhivas on January 19, Dhanyadhivas on January 19, Sharkaradhivas, Phaladhivas on January 20, Pushpadhivas on January 20, Madhyadhivas and Shaiyadhivas on January 21.

Adhivas and Acharya

Generally there are seven Adhivas in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. There will be 121 Acharyas who will coordinate, support and guide all the processes of the ritual of the ceremony. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will monitor, coordinate and guide all the processes, and Shri Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi will be the Chief Acharya.

Ram Mandir Inauguration event to see unique gathering

In a historic event, residents from diverse geographical landscapes, including mountains, forests, coastal areas, and islands, are set to participate collectively for the first time in India. The upcoming function promises to be a unique and unprecedented gathering.

Representatives from various traditions such as Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shakta, Ganapatya, Patya, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Dashnam Shankar, Ramananda, Ramanuj, Nimbarka, Madhva, Vishnu Nami, Ramsanehi, Ghisapanth, Garibdasi, Gaudiya, Kabirpanthi, Valmiki, Shankardev (Assam), Madhav Dev, ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Chinmaya Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Gayatri Parivar, Anukul Chandra Thakur Tradition, Mahima Samaj of Odisha, Akali, Nirankari, Namdhari (Punjab), Radhaswami, Swaminarayan, Varkari, Veer Shaiva, and many more esteemed traditions will participate in this monumental event.

Following the completion of the Pran Pratishtha program in the sanctum sanctorum, all witnessing dignitaries will have the opportunity for darshan.