Updated January 11th, 2024 at 08:31 IST

Game Changer: How Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will cut travel time and save costs for commuters

PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link on January 12, touted as India's longest bridge. More details about the project.

Shweta Parande
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to cut travel time and costs | Image:X / Eknath Shinde
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on January 12, 2024, revealed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. "The inauguration of the MTHL by PM Modi on January 12 will pave the way for economic growth and development in the surrounding regions," said Shinde.

The 21.8 km bridge is being touted as India's longest bridge as yet. Here are more details about the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project ahead of its inauguration.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link saves travel time

Mumbai is a thriving metropolis, with hundreds of people coming into the city each month to establish themselves and earn a living.

The main city of Mumbai has extended itself to Navi Mumbai, a satellite township developed to take care of rising needs for housing, educational and medical institutions.

However, the people of Mumbai, known as Mumbaikars, living in Navi Mumbai and nearby areas have to travel over 2 hours daily (one-way) to destinations in south Mumbai or the western suburbs for work. That makes it a daily travel of over 4 hours.

With the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, this travel time will be drastically cut to 20 minutes one way for those commuting between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai. This means that Mumbaikars will have to spend only 40-50 mins daily to and fro the same location. 

What areas will the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link connect to?

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will connect Sewri (near Wadala) in Mumbai to the port area of Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai (Raigarh district). Further, the MTHL bridge will have interchanges on National Highway 4B at Sewri, Shivaji Nagar, Jassi and Chirle.

Moreover, the new Trans Harbour Link in Mumbai will be connected to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, which will make it easier and quicker for commuters travelling to Pune and cut down their time in the city traffic.

The six-lane road is an ambitious project of the government, built by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Out of its 21.8 km stretch, 16.5 km is above the sea and 5.5 km is on land in Mumbai.

Toll for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The toll for the new sea bridge in Mumbai has not been fixed yet. However, MMRDA officials say that the toll may be fixed at an economical range of Rs 250-300 for passenger cars to begin with.

Considering the cost of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, which is estimated to be over Rs 17,843 crore, financed by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the toll may be decided and revised.

It will still be economical for those paying heavy cab fare daily to and fro Navi Mumbai.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link bridge was supposed to be inaugurated on December 25, 2023. However, it first went through extensive load-carrying capacity tests. The bridge will now be inaugurated on January 12 this year by PM Narendra Modi.

Although the construction of the MTHL bridge began in 2018, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link bridge is all set to be launched for the public. It can take on a daily load of traffic of over 70,000 vehicles per day, having passed all tests. Commuters can speed up to 100 kmph on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

Published January 2nd, 2024 at 09:36 IST

