Ghaziabad: In a recent video that has gone viral from a Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) board meeting, Mayor Sunita Dayal was caught on camera making serious threats towards BJP Councillor Sachin Dagar. The heated exchange occurred when Dagar raised concerns about corruption related to the demolition of houses in Ghaziabad, accusing Mayor Dayal of aiding "land mafias" in their early release from jail.

Advertisement

The confrontation escalated quickly, leading to Mayor Dayal issuing a disturbing threat to "chop off (Dagar's) head" in response to the corruption allegations. The incident sparked chaos in the board meeting, with fellow councillors condemning the mayor's remarks as un-parliamentary.

Councillor Dagar further alleged that the 'land mafia' had illicitly constructed a road on parkland, receiving a substantial sum of Rs 30 lakh for the endeavor. This prompted a fierce defense from Mayor Dayal, who vehemently denied the corruption accusations and resorted to making the grave threat against anyone pointing fingers at her.

Advertisement

In the aftermath, several councillors rallied in support of Sachin Dagar, demanding an apology from Mayor Dayal for her threatening remarks. Former Congress Councillor Manoj Chaudhary expressed his dismay, calling the mayor's behavior shameful and emphasizing the need for condemnation.

BJP Councillor Sachin Dagar spoke to Republic and expressed fear and shock over the incident. He said, “I had raised legitimate concerns about illegal land occupations by mafias in Ghaziabad.” He revealed that police officials informed him of pressure from higher-ups in GMC to release these individuals from jail, leading him to address the issue in the board meeting. Despite being apprehensive about the consequences, Dagar pledged to continue advocating against land mafias.

Mayor Sunita Dayal, when approached by Republic, downplayed the incident, attributing her threat to being upset. She defended her position, claiming that it was inappropriate for Councillor Dagar to accuse her of corruption without proper verification. "I got upset and therefore such remark came out of my mouth,It was highly misappropriate of Councillor to accuse mayor in front of entire board of corruption. He didn't cross check and merely allegedly accused me of corruption. I am a responsible Mayor and my designation holds responsibility. I will not silently listen to such allegation posed at me. I will suspend those too who would be found dealing with land mafias and involved in corruption. For now, I won't apologize." Mayor Dayal asserted her responsibility as a public official and stated that she would not apologize for her actions.

Former Congress Councillor Manoj Chaudhary expressed deep concern over the unprecedented exchange between the Mayor and the BJP councillor. Chaudhary emphasized the historic nature of the incident, stating, "Never before have we witnessed a Mayor addressing a councillor in such a shameful and derogatory manner." According to Chaudhary, the BJP councillor did not directly accuse the Mayor of corruption; instead, he raised concerns about land mafias. Chaudhary suggested that the Mayor's intense reaction and threatening behavior might indicate an attempt to conceal something. He urged all stakeholders to condemn such remarks, emphasizing the need for respect towards the mayoral position. Chaudhary's remarks highlight the gravity of the situation and the potential implications for the credibility of municipal leadership.

Advertisement

The controversy has left Ghaziabad residents and political circles in shock, with concerns raised about the state of law and order, allegations of corruption, and the appropriateness of the mayor's response to criticism. The incident has also highlighted the need for accountability and responsible conduct among elected officials in the municipal corporation.