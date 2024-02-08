Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

GOOD NEWS: Kolkata Metro Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan full commercial run from June-July

Metro Rail General Manager announced that Kolkata Metro is going to adopt the Automatic Train Operation (ATO) system in the Salt Lake Sector V- Sealdah stretch.

Moumita Mukherjee
Kolkata Metro
Kolkata Metro (Representative) | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kolkata: Metro Railway's general manager, P Uday Kumar Reddy, announced on Friday the anticipated timeline for the commencement of commercial operations throughout the entire East-West alignment, spanning from Salt Lake Sector V to Howrah Maidan. The project has faced delays due to an aquifer burst in central Kolkata in 2019, resulting in ground subsidence and building collapses, with two additional water leakage incidents occurring in 2022 during tunneling and construction.

Reddy stated during a press conference, "Commercial service is expected to start in the entire route in June-July." The Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah stretch is currently operational, and train services on the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade segment are expected to commence soon following necessary clearances.

Of the 16.6 km length of the East-West Metro, the underground corridor covers 10.8 km from Howrah Maidan to Phoolbagan, passing below the Hooghly River, while the remaining stretch is elevated. In April 2023, Kolkata Metro achieved a historic milestone when its train traversed a tunnel under the Hooghly River for the first time in the country.

Reddy also revealed plans for the Kolkata Metro to adopt the Automatic Train Operation (ATO) system in the Salt Lake Sector V to Sealdah stretch, with clearance received from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS). The ATO system allows trains to accelerate, decelerate, and control motoring activities automatically. In this mode, trains will move between stations automatically, with doors opening and closing automatically at each stop, minimizing the physical operations required by the motorman.

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 20:56 IST

