CM Yogi Adityanath announced that UP government has made preparations to provide full assistance to devotees visiting Ayodhya for the ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla. | Image: PTI (Representational image)

Advertisement

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that the state government has made preparations to provide full assistance to the devotees visiting Ayodhya for the holy ‘darshan’ of Ram Lalla. Among the facilities, a green corridor has been set up for devotees coming from Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and other cities.

What Is a Green Corridor?

A green corridor refers to a designated route or pathway created for the smooth and quick transportation of organs, tissues, or emergency supplies from one location to another.

The corridor is "green" because it represents a fast and unobstructed route that is often coordinated with the help of local authorities, law enforcement, and other relevant agencies.

The concept is commonly associated with organ transplantation and emergency medical situations wherein time is the most crucial factor.

The goal is to minimize transportation time and ensure the viability of the essentials for transplantation.

The term may also be used more broadly to refer to similar expedited routes for other critical medical supplies or emergency situations.

Green Highways

The concept of Green Highways came into existence with the objective of demonstrating safe and green highways, keeping in view climate resilience and use of green technologies by incorporating the provisions of conservation of natural resources.

The green technologies include usage of cement-treated sub base/reclaimed asphalt pavement, use of local/marginal material such as lime, fly ash, waste plastic, bio-engineering measures for slope protection such as hydroseeding, coco/jute fibre etc. to ensure conservation of natural resources.

In 2023, India had signed a loan agreement with the World Bank for the construction of the Green National Highway Corridors Project in four States – Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh – for the construction of 781 kilometers long stretches, with loan assistance of 500 million dollars.

Green corridor in Railways

As a part of “Swachh Bharat Mission”, the Indian Railways has been proliferating bio-toilets on its coaches so that no human waste is discharged from coaches on to the track.

This benefits the common man by preventing foul-smell and unhygienic surroundings, thereby keeping various diseases at bay.

In order to demonstrate the advantage of Bio-toilets, around six green corridors were made functional between 2016 and 2017 and about 21 corridors in 2017-2018.

All the human excreta is collected in an eco-friendly bio-tank fitted under each toilet, which decomposes the fecal matter and converts it into water and gases.