Updated January 15th, 2024 at 17:01 IST

Gunfight Breaks Out Between Maoists, Security Forces in Jharkhand's Kunda Region

A fierce gun battle ensued between members of a Maoist outfit and security forces in the dense Angarha forest of Kunda region, about 200 kms from Ranchi.

A fierce gun battle ensued between members of a banned Maoist outfit and security personnel in the dense Angarha forest of Kunda region in Jharkhand. | Image:Shutterstock
Chatra: A fierce gun battle ensued on Monday between members of a Maoist outfit and security personnel in the dense Angarha forest of the Kunda region, which is located at an approximate distance of 200 kilometers from the state capital Ranchi in Jharkhand, news agency PTI reported, quoting local authorities.

The confrontation reportedly took place during a combing operation conducted by a joint team comprising district police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and personnel from the special force Jaguar, with the aim of neutralizing activities of the outlawed Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist).

Chatra Superintendent of Police Rakesh Ranjan told PTI that TSPC cadres had opened fire on the security forces, prompting an immediate retaliation from the security forces. The members of the outlawed outfit, however, managed to evade capture, reports say. 

“Three firearms were recovered from the spot,” Ranjan further disclosed, adding that the area has been cordoned off, and an operation is underway to locate and apprehend the fleeing Maoists.

The latest incident adds to the persistent challenge of Maoist insurgency in certain regions of Jharkhand, and the continuous efforts by security forces to counter their activities.  

Published January 15th, 2024 at 16:55 IST

