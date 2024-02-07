Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Gwalior: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Building After Explosion, No Casualties Reported

The fire reportedly broke out due to a short circuit inside the building, following which an explosion too occurred leading to spread of the fire.

Abhishek Tiwari
Fire in building
Fire in building | Image:social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Gwalior: Another fire incident jolted Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday after the Harda firecracker factory fire incident, when a massive fire broke out at a densely populated residential building in Gwalior district. The incident took place in the building located in Gwalior’s Jiwaji Ganj area under the jurisdiction of Janakganj police station.

According to the police sources, the fire broke out due to a short circuit inside a flat situated on the third floor of the building. Reportedly, an explosion too occurred during the fire incident.

Advertisement

Elderly woman trapped in the building was rescued, say police

The fire took no time spreading over the entire floor, which resulted in the trapping of an elderly woman in the building. Black fumes engulfed the entire area.

Advertisement

On information, a local police team along with the fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. Efforts were made to rescue the elderly woman, who was shifted to a hospital, after she was rescued from the building. The fire was doused and the cooling operation was underway.

It is being said that the fire broke out at Shiv Residency in Gwalior, where around 16 families reside. Sources said that a sudden massive explosion occurred in the flat leading to spreading of the fire. The flat reportedly belonged to one Mukesh Batra.

Advertisement

A probe has been launched by the police to ascertain the cause of the fire. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 16:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement