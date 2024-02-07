Advertisement

Gwalior: Another fire incident jolted Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday after the Harda firecracker factory fire incident, when a massive fire broke out at a densely populated residential building in Gwalior district. The incident took place in the building located in Gwalior’s Jiwaji Ganj area under the jurisdiction of Janakganj police station.

According to the police sources, the fire broke out due to a short circuit inside a flat situated on the third floor of the building. Reportedly, an explosion too occurred during the fire incident.

Elderly woman trapped in the building was rescued, say police

The fire took no time spreading over the entire floor, which resulted in the trapping of an elderly woman in the building. Black fumes engulfed the entire area.

On information, a local police team along with the fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation. Efforts were made to rescue the elderly woman, who was shifted to a hospital, after she was rescued from the building. The fire was doused and the cooling operation was underway.

It is being said that the fire broke out at Shiv Residency in Gwalior, where around 16 families reside. Sources said that a sudden massive explosion occurred in the flat leading to spreading of the fire. The flat reportedly belonged to one Mukesh Batra.

A probe has been launched by the police to ascertain the cause of the fire.

