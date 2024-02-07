English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 17th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

HAL to Take Centre Stage at 'Wings India' with Indigenous Dornier & Dhruv Aircraft, But There's More

HAL is set to shine as a highlight at Wings India 2024, a highly anticipated civil aviation air show scheduled from January 18 to 21 in Hyderabad.

Digital Desk
HALto be a highlight at Wings India 2024 with its Dornier and Dhruv
HALto be a highlight at Wings India 2024 with its Dornier and Dhruv | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to be among the highlights at Wings India 2024, an eagerly awaited aviation event scheduled from January 18 to 21 at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. This 'Wings,' organized by the Civil Aviation Ministry and FICCI, is gearing up to become one of Asia's most significant civil aviation air shows.

Hindustan Do-228 aircraft of HAL. | Image: HAL

HAL, a key player in the Indian aviation sector and among India’s largest Defence Public Sector Undertaking, is all set to showcase its indigenous civil platforms, the Hindustan-228 aircraft, and the upgraded ALH Dhruv civil helicopter. CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Additional Charge) of HAL ahad of the event said,”"Hal is propelling the initiative of ‘made in india’ fixed wing civil aircraft to boost regional connectivity in india. The company is leveraging its strengths in manufacturing aircraft like do-228 and hs-748 and extending its capabilities to civil aircraft programs like the regional transport aircraft. Hal is also actively pursuing collaborations for undertaking civil mro activities."

Advertisement
ALH Dhruv | Image: HAL

 

The event is not just about HAL; it promises a diverse range of attractions for aviation enthusiasts. Wings India 2024, organised by the Airports Authority of India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, aims to bring together industry leaders, professionals, and aviation enthusiasts, creating a comprehensive platform to explore cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the aviation and tourism sectors.

Advertisement

Debut of Boeing 777-9 in Wings India 2024

Wings India 2024 will witness the debut of Boeing's flagship aircraft, the 777-9, marking its first landing in South Asia. This highlight adds to the excitement of the event, offering visitors and industry professionals an exclusive preview of Boeing's latest entrant into the long-haul aviation market. Boeing's commitment to invest $100 million in India's aviation infrastructure, particularly in pilot training, further underscores its dedication to supporting India's rise as the world's third-largest domestic aviation market.

Advertisement

Air India’s Wide Body 

Air India is not to be left behind, showcasing two milestone aircraft – the wide-body Airbus A350 and the Boeing 737 MAX with fresh branding. These displays mark historic moments for Air India and add to the overall grandeur of Wings India 2024.

Advertisement

The event shall culminate with the prestigious Wings India Awards 2024, recognizing excellence in the civil aviation sector. The awards ceremony, set to unfold on January 18, 2024, at the opulent Hotel Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, serves as a tribute to those who exemplify best practices and innovation within the aviation industry.

Wings India 2024 goes beyond aircraft displays, encompassing various facets of the aviation sector, including travel, tourism, start-ups, skill development, and career opportunities. The event's holistic approach aims to foster a comprehensive understanding among participants about the multifaceted nature of aviation.

Advertisement

More than just an exhibition, Wings India 2024 serves as a dynamic networking and collaboration hub. Professionals, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts have the opportunity to interact, exchange ideas, and build connections, providing fertile ground for business partnerships, investment discussions, and the exploration of potential ventures within the aviation ecosystem.

Advertisement

Published January 17th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

3 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

3 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

5 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

5 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

5 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

10 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inside Asmita Sood-Siddh Mehta's Dreamy Goa Weddin

    Web Stories12 minutes ago

  2. Sauber F1 team says it's not concerned by reported investigation

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. Teja Sajja Thought He'd Die While Performing Action Sequences In HanuMan

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  5. Police collecting evidence against Hockey player Varun Kumar

    Sports 15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement