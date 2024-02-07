Advertisement

Hyderabad: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to be among the highlights at Wings India 2024, an eagerly awaited aviation event scheduled from January 18 to 21 at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. This 'Wings,' organized by the Civil Aviation Ministry and FICCI, is gearing up to become one of Asia's most significant civil aviation air shows.

Hindustan Do-228 aircraft of HAL. | Image: HAL

HAL, a key player in the Indian aviation sector and among India’s largest Defence Public Sector Undertaking, is all set to showcase its indigenous civil platforms, the Hindustan-228 aircraft, and the upgraded ALH Dhruv civil helicopter. CB Ananthakrishnan, CMD (Additional Charge) of HAL ahad of the event said,”"Hal is propelling the initiative of ‘made in india’ fixed wing civil aircraft to boost regional connectivity in india. The company is leveraging its strengths in manufacturing aircraft like do-228 and hs-748 and extending its capabilities to civil aircraft programs like the regional transport aircraft. Hal is also actively pursuing collaborations for undertaking civil mro activities."

Advertisement

ALH Dhruv | Image: HAL

The event is not just about HAL; it promises a diverse range of attractions for aviation enthusiasts. Wings India 2024, organised by the Airports Authority of India and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, aims to bring together industry leaders, professionals, and aviation enthusiasts, creating a comprehensive platform to explore cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the aviation and tourism sectors.

Advertisement

Debut of Boeing 777-9 in Wings India 2024

Wings India 2024 will witness the debut of Boeing's flagship aircraft, the 777-9, marking its first landing in South Asia. This highlight adds to the excitement of the event, offering visitors and industry professionals an exclusive preview of Boeing's latest entrant into the long-haul aviation market. Boeing's commitment to invest $100 million in India's aviation infrastructure, particularly in pilot training, further underscores its dedication to supporting India's rise as the world's third-largest domestic aviation market.

Advertisement

Air India’s Wide Body

Air India is not to be left behind, showcasing two milestone aircraft – the wide-body Airbus A350 and the Boeing 737 MAX with fresh branding. These displays mark historic moments for Air India and add to the overall grandeur of Wings India 2024.

Advertisement

The event shall culminate with the prestigious Wings India Awards 2024, recognizing excellence in the civil aviation sector. The awards ceremony, set to unfold on January 18, 2024, at the opulent Hotel Taj Krishna in Hyderabad, serves as a tribute to those who exemplify best practices and innovation within the aviation industry.

Wings India 2024 goes beyond aircraft displays, encompassing various facets of the aviation sector, including travel, tourism, start-ups, skill development, and career opportunities. The event's holistic approach aims to foster a comprehensive understanding among participants about the multifaceted nature of aviation.

Advertisement

More than just an exhibition, Wings India 2024 serves as a dynamic networking and collaboration hub. Professionals, entrepreneurs, and enthusiasts have the opportunity to interact, exchange ideas, and build connections, providing fertile ground for business partnerships, investment discussions, and the exploration of potential ventures within the aviation ecosystem.