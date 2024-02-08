Sweet Treat for Lord Ram: Halwais from Varanasi, Gujarat in Ayodhya to Make 45 Tonnes of Laddus for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony | Image: ANI

Ayodhya: As the nation eagerly anticipates the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22, Halwais, sweet-makers from Varanasi and Gujarat are working to prepare over 45 tonnes of ‘Laddus’ offerings for the dignitaries and devotees attending the significant event.

A group of skilled Halwais has been assigned the task of making laddus with pure desi ghee, which will serve as a prasad during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The process began on January 6 and is set to continue until January 22, coinciding with the day when Ayodhya is expected to be bustling with devotees and dignitaries for the grand event. The confectioners are producing approximately 1200 kgs of laddus daily, with a total target of 45 tonnes for the ceremony.

"The laddus are being made using pure desi ghee and will be offered as a prasad to Ram Lala on the 22nd of this month. We have been making laddus since January 6 and will continue doing so until January 22. In a day, we make around 1200 kgs of laddus. We have to make 45 tonnes of laddus for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony," shared one of the Halwais.

Developments Surrounding 'Pran Pratishtha': What We Know So Far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, an event that is receiving significant global attention. VVIP guests from India and abroad have received invitations to attend the ceremony, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

However, figures from the Congress party, including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have declined the invitations, labelling the event as associated with the BJP and the RSS.

Ahead of 'Pran-Pratishtha': Rituals Set to Commence on January 16

The Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Sri Ram will commence on January 16, a week before the main event. Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit is entrusted with performing the main rituals on January 22. Ayodhya will observe the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22, with a 1008 Hundi Mahayagya planned, aiming to feed thousands of devotees.

To accommodate the influx of devotees, several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya, with arrangements expected for 10,000-15,000 people, as per the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. Local authorities are also intensifying security measures and logistical preparations to ensure a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.