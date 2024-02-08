Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 08:54 IST

Halwais from Varanasi, Gujarat to Prepare 45 Tonnes of Laddus for Sri Ram’s Historic Pran Pratishtha

Halwais in Ayodhya to prepare over 45 tonnes of pure desi ghee laddus for 'Pran Pratishtha' on January 22.

Digital Desk
Sweet Treat for Lord Ram: Halwais from Varanasi, Gujarat in Ayodhya to Make 45 Tonnes of Laddus for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony
Sweet Treat for Lord Ram: Halwais from Varanasi, Gujarat in Ayodhya to Make 45 Tonnes of Laddus for 'Pran Pratishtha' Ceremony | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: As the nation eagerly anticipates the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22, Halwais, sweet-makers from Varanasi and Gujarat are working to prepare over 45 tonnes of ‘Laddus’ offerings for the dignitaries and devotees attending the significant event.

A group of skilled Halwais has been assigned the task of making laddus with pure desi ghee, which will serve as a prasad during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. The process began on January 6 and is set to continue until January 22, coinciding with the day when Ayodhya is expected to be bustling with devotees and dignitaries for the grand event. The confectioners are producing approximately 1200 kgs of laddus daily, with a total target of 45 tonnes for the ceremony.

Advertisement

"The laddus are being made using pure desi ghee and will be offered as a prasad to Ram Lala on the 22nd of this month. We have been making laddus since January 6 and will continue doing so until January 22. In a day, we make around 1200 kgs of laddus. We have to make 45 tonnes of laddus for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony," shared one of the Halwais.

Developments Surrounding 'Pran Pratishtha': What We Know So Far

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22, an event that is receiving significant global attention. VVIP guests from India and abroad have received invitations to attend the ceremony, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

However, figures from the Congress party, including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, have declined the invitations, labelling the event as associated with the BJP and the RSS.

Advertisement

Ahead of 'Pran-Pratishtha': Rituals Set to Commence on January 16

The Vedic rituals for the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Sri Ram will commence on January 16, a week before the main event. Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit is entrusted with performing the main rituals on January 22. Ayodhya will observe the Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22, with a 1008 Hundi Mahayagya planned, aiming to feed thousands of devotees.

Advertisement

To accommodate the influx of devotees, several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya, with arrangements expected for 10,000-15,000 people, as per the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. Local authorities are also intensifying security measures and logistical preparations to ensure a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees during the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 08:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement