New Delhi: In view of the Delhi march called by the farmers of Haryana and Punjab, on February 13, the Haryana government has put the state police and the district administrations on the alert mode to deal with any situation. Apart from the heavy deployment of the security troops along the border areas and in the districts, where the farmers are slated to carry out an agitation march, the Haryana government has ordered to impose a ban on the mobile internet in the area.

According to the official sources, the Home Department of the Haryana government has issued a notification regarding the closure of the internet in 8 districts of Haryana. These districts include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

Internet will remain suspended from February 11 to 13 midnight

It is being said that the ban on the internet will remain applicable from 6 am on February 11 to 12 midnight on February 13.

The step has been taken in order to ensure that no rumours and misinformation regarding the farmers’ agitation could be spread to mislead people.

As per the information, during the farmers' protest, the mobile internet services, bulk SMSs and all dongle services along with other devices, which provide mobile internet networks have been suspended.

Apart from the mobile internet, the voice calls in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa of Haryana will remain functioning.



