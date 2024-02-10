English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

Haryana: Internet Banned in 8 Districts of State Ahead of Feb 13 Farmers March to Delhi

The internet has been banned reportedly in 8 districts including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa.

Abhishek Tiwari
Farmers' protest march
Farmers' protest march to Delhi to take place on February13 | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In view of the Delhi march called by the farmers of Haryana and Punjab, on February 13, the Haryana government has put the state police and the district administrations on the alert mode to deal with any situation. Apart from the heavy deployment of the security troops along the border areas and in the districts, where the farmers are slated to carry out an agitation march, the Haryana government has ordered to impose a ban on the mobile internet in the area.

According to the official sources, the Home Department of the Haryana government has issued a notification regarding the closure of the internet in 8 districts of Haryana. These districts include Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa. 

Advertisement

Internet will remain suspended from February 11 to 13 midnight

It is being said that the ban on the internet will remain applicable from 6 am on February 11 to 12 midnight on February 13.

Advertisement

The step has been taken in order to ensure that no rumours and misinformation regarding the farmers’ agitation could be spread to mislead people.

As per the information, during the farmers' protest, the mobile internet services, bulk SMSs and all dongle services along with other devices, which provide mobile internet networks have been suspended.

Advertisement

Apart from the mobile internet, the voice calls in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa of Haryana will remain functioning. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  4. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement