Updated January 16th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

Head-on Collision Between Two Buses In Kolkata: Driver Trapped In Cabin, Multiple Injuries Reported

The driver of the private bus is missing, police officials said.

Digital Desk
Representational image for a road accident.
Representational image for a road accident. | Image:PTI
Kolkata: At least 20 people were injured as two buses collided head-on in Kolkata's Beleghata area on Tuesday afternoon, police said. A Howrah-bound private bus of route 44 and a Dhamakhali-bound WBTC bus collided on the Beleghata Main Road, they said.

The driver of the state-run WBTC bus was trapped in the cabin as the front of the two vehicles got stuck due to the impact of the accident. His condition is stated to be critical, they added. Several women and children were among those injured in the accident. The injured persons were admitted to the NRS Hospital, and many of them were discharged after first-aid, police said.

There were around 40 passengers each on the two buses, locals said. An investigation is underway to ascertain what led to the accident, police said, adding that the two buses were removed from the spot.

The driver of the private bus is missing, they said. The accident led to a massive traffic jam in the busy area. 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 21:59 IST

