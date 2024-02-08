Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: In a pivotal stride towards fortifying security protocols ahead of the Republic Day Celebrations, a high-level Security Review Meeting convened at the Indian Army's HQ 19 Infantry Division in North Kashmir.

Distinguished heads from the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, CAPF, and a consortium of Security and Intelligence Agencies converged in a crucial meeting aimed at reinforcing our nation's defenses. The meeting's core agenda revolved around an exhaustive review of intelligence inputs, culminating in strategic discussions to fortify the existing security architecture.

Amidst this strategic discourse, a pronounced concern emerged from multiple intelligence agencies, sounding an alert on potential disruptive activities by terrorist elements leading up to 26th January 2023. The gravity of these warnings has galvanized security agencies into a heightened state of readiness, intensifying surveillance and coordination across public places and other important national highways.

Under this collective vigilance, security forces have mobilized to monitor these pivotal areas, fostering a fortified shield against any prospective threats. This proactive and unified front symbolizes an unwavering dedication to ensuring the safety and sanctity of the Republic Day Celebrations.

This high-powered security meeting stands as a testament to nation's commitment to thwarting any attempt to disrupt the peaceful environment and other things in the region.