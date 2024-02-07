Advertisement

Ayodhya: The historic ‘Ram Mandir’ on Monday was eventually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya. Following the inauguration of the temple, PM Modi joyfully expressed his pleasure saying that after centuries of waiting, our ‘Lord Ram’ has arrived. Apologising to Lord Ram for centuries of delay, he said, “Ram is not a dispute, but Ram is a solution. Ram is not just ours, Ram belongs to everyone.”

The prime minister along with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others took part in the consecration ceremony in the temple following which the temple was officially inaugurated.

Following the inauguration of the temple, PM Modi addressed the devotees and dignitaries present at the venue to witness the historic event. He said, “Hamare Prabhu Ram Agaye Hain (Our Lord Ram has arrived). It is the beginning of a new era.”

As the country rejoices in the majestic moment, here are the top quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi’s top quote

Today our Ram has come. Many congratulations to all the countrymen on this auspicious occasion. After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations and penances, ‘हमारे प्रभु राम आ गए हैं (Our Lord Ram has arrived)’.

Our ‘Ramlalla’ will no longer live in the tent. Our Ramlalla will now live in this divine temple. I have firm belief and immense faith that whatever has happened, the devotees of Ram in every corner of the country and the world must be feeling it.

This moment is miraculous, this moment is the holiest. The sunlight of January 22, 2024 has brought a wonderful aura. This is not just a date written on the calendar, but it is the origin of a new era of time.

Following the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ of the ‘Ram Mandir’, a surge of enthusiasm and fervency swept through the entire nation. Witnessing the ongoing construction, a newfound sense of confidence blossomed among the people. Today, we embrace the patience that has been cultivated over centuries and today, we stand before the majestic temple of ‘Prabhu Shree Ram’.

I have firm belief and immense faith that today, the devotees of Lord Ram are completely absorbed in this historic moment. The devotees of Lord Ram, in every corner of the country and the world, are deeply feeling this. This moment is divine, this moment is the holiest of all.



A nation that stands up after breaking the mentality of slavery, a nation that takes courage from every bite of the past, creates a new history in this way. Even a thousand years from now, people will talk about this historic date and this moment.

A nation that stands up after breaking the mentality of slavery, a nation that takes courage from every bite of the past, creates a new history in this way. Even a thousand years from now, people will talk about this historic date and this moment. Today, I also apologize to Lord Shree Ram. There must be something lacking in our effort, sacrifice and penance that we could not do this work for so many centuries. Today that deficiency has been filled. I believe that Lord Ram will definitely forgive us today.

Lord Ram is present in the first copy of the Constitution of India. Even after the Constitution came into existence, a legal battle continued for decades over the existence of Lord Shree Ram. I would like to express my gratitude to the Indian judiciary, which has preserved the dignity of justice.

Today, ‘Kirtan’ and ‘Sankirtan’ are taking place simultaneously in every village. Today festivals are being held in temples, cleanliness campaigns are being run, the entire country is celebrating Diwali today. This evening, preparations are being made to light ‘Ram Jyoti’ in every house.

During my 11-day fast-ritual, I tried to touch the places where Lord Ram's feet had fallen. I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to travel from ‘Sagar (Sea) to Saryu (River)’ with this sacred spirit.

Lord Ram is connected to every particle of the soul of India. Ram resides in the hearts of Indians. If we touch anyone's conscience anywhere in India, we will feel this unity and this feeling will be found everywhere.

People have lived Ram in every era. In every era, people have expressed Ram in their own words and in their own ways. This ‘Ram Rasa (Ram’s essence)’ flows continuously like the flow of life.

Today, what has happened in Ayodhya is also the 'Pran Pratishtha' of human values, and the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the highest ideals.

Today, Ayodhya has not only witnessed the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the sacred idol of Lord Shree Ram, but also the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the unwavering faith in Indian culture manifested in the form of Lord Shree Ram.

Since ancient times, people from every corner of India have been worshiping ‘Ramras (Lord Ram’s essence)’. ‘Ram Katha (Lord Ram Stories)’ is infinite and ‘Ramayana (Holy book)’ is also infinite. Ram's ideals, values ​​and teachings are the same everywhere.

Today, in this historical time, the country is also remembering those personalities, due to whose work and dedication we are seeing these auspicious days. Many people have shown the pinnacle of sacrifice and penance in this work of Ram. We are all indebted to those countless Ram devotees, those countless kar sevaks and those countless saints and mahatmas.

Today's occasion is not only a moment of celebration, but at the same time it is also a moment of realization of the maturity of Indian society. For us, this is not only an opportunity of victory but also of humility.

This grand Ram temple will become a witness to India's progress, India's rise. This grand Ram temple will become a witness to the emergence of a grand India, a developed India.

Ram is the faith of India, Ram is the foundation of India, Ram is the idea of ​​India, Ram is the law of India, Ram is the consciousness of India, Ram is the thinking of India, Ram is the prestige of India, Ram is the glory of India, Ram is flow, Ram is effect, Ram is also eternal, Ram is also continuity, Ram is vivid, Ram is all-pervading, the world, the universal soul.



