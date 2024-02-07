Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir : In a strategic move ahead of Republic Day, Indian Army has initiated ‘Operation Sarvashakti’ in the volatile regions of Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation, focused on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountain ranges, aims to eliminate terrorists responsible for a series of ambushes targeting the army over the past three years.

In a collaborative effort, military and paramilitary forces are joining hands to counter Pakistan-backed terrorists. 'Operation Sarvashakti' emphasizes the synergy between human intelligence and technology for a more effective response to the evolving challenges. Defense sources have revealed that adversaries, exploiting technology, have been using mobile phones without SIM cards to evade tracking, posing a significant challenge to security agencies. “The adversaries, taking advantage of technology, have concealed the locations of terrorists. Mobile phones without SIM cards have reportedly been used by terrorists to avoid tracking, posing a significant challenge to joint security agencies,” said Defense sources.

As part of the operation, there is an additional deployment of troops on both sides of the Pir Panjal region. Srinagar-based 15 Corps and Nagrota-based 16 Corps are coordinating with other security agencies and paramilitary forces to ensure a comprehensive approach. Sources within the defense establishment emphasize the decision to increase reliance on human intelligence, citing past challenges where terrorists, leveraging technology, managed to escape after carrying out deadly attacks.

The increased focus on human intelligence complements tech-centric approaches and aims to address the changing tactics employed by terrorists. “The decision to increase reliance on human intelligence stems from past challenges where terrorists, utilizing technology and evading tracking, managed to escape after carrying out deadly attacks on the army, seeking refuge in dense forest areas,” Defense sources added.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, has attributed the orchestrated terrorist attacks in the Poonch-Rajouri region to the neighbouring country's discontent with the ongoing development work in the area. Dwivedi expressed confidence that the ongoing efforts would help control terrorist activities, emphasizing the need for improved coordination among the police, military and local communities. “The number of police stations is being increased, while we are carrying out some reorientation as well. This will help us in controlling the situation,” said Lt Gen Dwivedi, while highlighting the collaborative approach involving various security agencies.

Army commander highlighted that 2023 has been declared as a “zero-infiltration year” as no terrorist was able to come in through the Line of Control. “If you see last year, only 21 terrorists killed were locals, the remaining 55 were foreigners. In 2022, 121 terrorist recruitment took place but in 2023 only 19 have taken place,” he informed.