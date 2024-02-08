English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:12 IST

IAS Officer Arvind Kumar Issued Memo Over Formula E Payments; BRS Alleges Congress Cover-Up

BRS leader Krishank Manne alleges a Congress cover-up for losing the Formula E Grand Prix, emphasizing the event's economic boost

Aneri Shah
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hyderabad : Following the cancellation of the Hyderabad Prix by Formula E, former Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Arvind Kumar, received a memo for improper approvals and paying Rs 46 crores to Formula E.

The IAS Official Arvind Kumar is called upon to explain serious violations related to agreements with Formula E Operations (FEO) for the conduct of Formula E racing events in Hyderabad's Season-9 and Season-10. The memo questions the tripartite Long Form Agreement with FEO and a private organizer, without proper approval and in violation of Secretariat Business Rules. It also questions the entry into a revised agreement for Season-10 without the Competent Authority's permission and during the Model Code of Conduct.

A significant expenditure of Rs 46 crores plus a tax amount of Rs Nine crores from HMDA resources was made even before signing the agreement. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumar has given Arvind Kumar seven days to submit an explanation, warning of further action if no response is received.

Chief Secretary to Government, Santhi Kumar’s in the memo has asked Arvind Kumar to submit his explanation within seven days and why no action should be initiated for the lapses and if no explanation is given further action will be taken with available records.

BRS leader Krishank Manne alleges a Congress cover-up for losing the Formula E Grand Prix, emphasizing the event's economic boost. He criticizes targeting bureaucrats, stating that it tarnishes the state's image, and views it as political vendetta against officers from the previous government.

He further added that Government might have spent some amount on beautification as people from different states, countries were visiting the City, but targeting Bureaucrats and tarnishing their image will bring a bad reputation to the State too. Political Vendetta and Grudge extending to Officers on previous Government is uncalled for.

