Updated February 5th, 2024 at 11:45 IST

'If we get Ayodhya, Gyanvapi, Krishna Janmabhoomi, we will forget': Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer

Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, talked about Ayodhya, Gyanvapi, and Krishna Janmabhoomi.

Shweta Parande
Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj
Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj on Ayodhya, Gyanvapi, Krishna Janmabhoomi | Image:ANI
Pune: Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, spoke for the first time after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The religious guru was addressing an audience in Pune, Maharashtra, where he talked about the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Gyanvapi and the Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute.

The Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Trust in Ayodhya was of the opinion that after the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, we need to reclaim the Gyanvapi mosque and the Shahi Idgah mosque area where a temple once stood (as per the Archaeological Survey of India).

If we “get these three temples peacefully”, we do not need anything else. The country should look towards the future post that, Govind Dev Giri Maharaj said.

"We do not even desire to look at the other temples if three temples are freed,” said Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, adding, “because we have to live in the future and not in the past.”

“The country’s future should be good, and if we get these three temples (Ayodhya, Gyanvapi and Krishna Janmabhoomi) peacefully we will forget about all other things," he said. 

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: Treasurer of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Govind Dev Giri Maharaj says "We do not even desire to look at the other temples if three temples are freed because we have to live in the future and not in the past. The country’s future should be good and if we… pic.twitter.com/D4d4fQgViz

— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

 

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra is a trust that looks after the construction and management of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugurated in a grand consecration ceremony on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol on the day, in the presence of Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj.

At the time, Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj said about PM Modi, "I was asked to write the rules for the Anusthan for PM Modi. The Bhagwad Gita says that 'Tapa' (of body, speech, and mind) is the only path. The PM observed 'Anna Tyag' (fast) for all 11 days."

"PM Modi has presented a model of the resolve required for participating in such an event. PM Modi's ‘Abhyas’ (practice) is that of 40 years. Asked for three days of fasting, the PM fulfilled 11 days,” he added.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 10:08 IST

